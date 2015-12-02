Klopp can't forget 'f***ing' Palace loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been content with his start to life at the club, apart from an unforgettable "f***ing loss" to Crystal Palace.

Since taking charge in October, Klopp has led Liverpool to six wins in 10 games – with their only loss coming against Palace at Anfield in November.

The German described his start at the club as no better than OK, unable to forget that one loss.

"Maybe we could have done better so far, but it is OK. We are not even halfway into the season. We have not had a long time together," Klopp said.

"I think we are giving the players as much information as we can. Every day, if I tell them all things I know, for sure it would be too much. It is all about timing. The right amount of information is very important.

"We don't want them going on to the pitch with their papers thinking, 'What is point three?' We are just looking for the next step.

"Until now it’s been OK. I'd really like to change my personality but I can’t forget this ****ing loss against Crystal Palace. If we had won this maybe then I would have said it was more than OK."

Klopp's side meet Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday in the first of four games in 12 days.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach said he would have preferred a pre-season with his team, but was nonetheless pleased with the progress they were making.

"I know that the most important time in a season is the pre-season," Klopp said.

"I came in October, so there was no time for this. But it's OK. I think we have done not too bad until now."