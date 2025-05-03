Liverpool win Premier League: all of the Reds' top-flight titles

Mohamed Salah takes a selfie as Liverpool celebrate their Premier League title after a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield in April 2025.

Anfield was in party mood last Sunday as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 to wrap up the Premier League title.

After Dominic Solanke put Spurs into a surprise lead, goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and a Destiny Udogie own goal gave the Reds a big win which clinched the title in style for Arne Slot's side, with just a point needed before kick-off.

It was Liverpool's second title in the Premier League era, with the Reds having won it in 2019/20 under Jürgen Klopp, and brought the club level with fierce rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight wins overall.

Here, a look at how and when all of those titles were won...

First Division (1900/01)

Liverpool and Scotland defender Alex Raisbeck, pictured in 1901. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's first-ever championship success came way back in the 1900/01 campaign, the 13th season of the Football League.

The Reds won 19 of their 34 fixtures, drawing seven and losing eight, to finish two points clear of Sunderland in the 18-team competition, with 59 goals scored and 35 conceded.

First Division (1905/06)

Arsenal in action against Liverpool at Plumstead in 1906. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's second title arrived in 1905/06 as the Reds beat Preston North End to the First Division championship by four points.

The Anfield club won 23 of their 38 games in the 20-team competition, which was five more than Preston. Liverpool drew five and lost 10 en route to the title, scoring 79 goals and conceding 46.

First Division (1921/22)

Liverpool and Arsenal in action in an FA Cup tie in January 1923. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Division champions again in 1921/22, Liverpool beat Tottenham to the title by six points in the 22-team competition.

The Reds won 22 games, drew 13 and lost seven, scoring 63 goals and conceding 36 en route to the title. Rivals Manchester United were relegated after finishing bottom of the table.

First Division (1922/23)

Liverpool run out for a match in July 1926. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool retained a league title for the first time in the 1922/23 campaign, finishing six points ahead of Sunderland.

The Reds won 26 of their 42 games, with eight draws and eight defeats, scoring 70 goals and conceding 31 en route to the title in the 22-team First Division.

First Division (1946/47)

Football fans climb a wall to gain access to a game between Liverpool and Stoke City in December 1946. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool had to wait until after the Second World War for their next league title, which arrived in the 1946/47 First Division.

The Reds won 25 matches, drew seven and lost 10 to edge out fierce rivals Manchester United and third-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a single point, scoring 84 goals and letting in 52 en route to a fifth championship crown.

First Division (1963/64)

Liverpool players celebrate in the dressing room after clinching the First Division title with a 5-0 win at Arsenal in April 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the title again in 1963/64, finishing four points clear of their rivals in the 22-team First Division.

The Reds won 26 games, drew five and lost 11, scoring 92 goals and conceding 45. Bill Shankly's side clinched the title with an impressive 5-0 win against Arsenal at Highbury in April.

First Division (1965/66)

Liverpool players celebrate their Football League title after a win against Chelsea at Anfield in April 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First Division champions again in 1965/66, Liverpool finished six points ahead of Leeds United after racking up 26 wins, nine draws and losing just seven of their 42 fixtures.

The Reds scored 79 and conceded 34, clinching the title with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in late April. Three Liverpool players featured in England's World Cup squad as the Three Lions took the trophy a few months later.

First Division (1972/73)

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly (left) is congratulated by Leeds United boss Don Revie after a 2-0 win leaves the Reds on the brink of the title in April 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool had to wait another seven years for their next title, beating Arsenal to the 1972/73 First Division championship by three points.

In the penultimate season under legendary manager Bill Shankly, the Reds won 25 games, drew 10 and lost seven, scoring 72 goals and conceding 42 times overall.

First Division (1975/76)

John Toshack and Kevin Keegan celebrate a Liverpool goal against West Ham in January 1976. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Queen Park Rangers to the First Division title by a single point in 1975/76, winning 23 games, drawing 14 and losing five.

En route to the title, Bob Paisley's side scored 66 goals and conceded 31. The Reds also clinched the UEFA Cup for a second time, beating Club Brugge 4-3 over two legs in the final.

First Division (1976/77)

Liverpool players David Johnson, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Neal and Joey Jones celebrate with coach Ronnie Moran on a trophy parade in May 1977 after the Reds' Football League and European Cup wins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool sealed a First Division and European Cup double in a spectacular season under Bob Paisley in 1976/77.

The Reds clinched the title by a single point from Manchester City, winning 23, drawing 11 and losing eight, with 62 goals scored and 33 conceded before beating Borussia Mönchengladbach in Rome to win the European Cup for the first time.

First Division (1978/79)

Liverpool players pose with the Charity Shield after beating Arsenal at Wembley in August 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending European champions Liverpool lost to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the first round of the 1978/79 European Cup, but beat Brian Clough's side to the Football League title that season.

The Reds won 30 of their 42 games, with eight draws and just four defeats to finish eight points clear of Forest, scoring 85 goals and letting in only 16.

First Division (1979/80)

Phil Thompson in action for Liverpool against West Ham at Wembley in the 1980 Charity Shield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool retained the First Division title in 1979/80, finishing two points clear of rivals Manchester United in the 22-team competition.

The Reds racked up 25 wins, with 10 draws and seven defeats overall, scoring 81 goals and conceding 30 en route to a fourth league crown under Bob Paisley.

First Division (1981/82)

Liverpool players pose with the League Cup after victory over Tottenham at Wembley in the final in March 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Cup and League Cup winners in 1980/81, Liverpool finished fifth in the First Division that season as Aston Villa came out on top, but the Reds were champions again in 1981/82.

Liverpool won 26 of their 42 games, drawing nine and losing seven, with 80 goals scored and 32 conceded to finish four points clear of Ipswich Town. Bob Paisley's side also won the League Cup, beating Tottenham 3-1 in the final after extra time.

First Division (1982/83)

Liverpool's Kenny Dalgish and Manchester United's Kevin Moran compete for the ball in the 1983 League Cup final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bob Paisley's final season as Liverpool manager, the Reds were champions again, finishing 11 points ahead of Watford in the Football League.

Liverpool won 24, drew 10 and lost eight, scoring 87 goals and letting in 37. Five of those defeats came in the final six rounds, with the Reds well clear at the top. Paisley's side also won the League Cup for a third year in a row, beating Manchester United after extra time in the final.

First Division (1983/84)

Liverpool players and staff celebrate after winning the First Division title in May 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob Paisley retired at the end of the 1982/83 season, but Liverpool were even more successful in 1983/84 under Joe Fagan, becoming the first English club to win three major trophies in a single campaign.

League Cup and European Cup winners, the Reds also retained the First Division title. The Merseyside club's third title in a row and 15th in total was secured with 22 wins, 14 draws and just six losses, with 73 goals scored and 32 conceded. Southampton finished three points back in second.

First Division (1985/86)

Liverpool players celebrate with the FA Cup after victory over Everton in the final at Wembley in May 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool pipped city rivals Everton to the First Division title in 1985/86, also beating the Toffees 3-1 at Wembley to win the FA Cup final and complete a domestic double.

Early league leaders Manchester United faded and finished fourth, with Liverpool coming through to take the title with 26 wins, 10 draws and six defeats in Kenny Dalglish's debut season as player-manager. The Reds scored 89 goals and conceded 37 en route to the title.

First Division (1987/88)

John Aldridge celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Watford in February 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing out to Everton in the First Division in 1986/87, Liverpool were back on top the following season, winning 26, drawing 12 and losing just twice on their way to the title. Kenny Dalglish's side scored 87 goals and conceded only 24.

English clubs were banned from European competition at the time due to the Heysel disaster in the 1985 European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool, which saw 39 fans lose their lives. The Reds were surprisingly beaten by Wimbledon in the 1988 FA Cup final.

First Division (1989/90)

Liverpool pair John Barnes and Peter Beardsley celebrate with the First Division trophy in May 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out on the First Division to Arsenal in the most dramatic of finales at Highbury in 1988/89, Liverpool won their 18th English top-flight title the following season.

With 23 wins, 10 draws and five defeats, the Reds finished nine points ahead of Aston Villa, scoring 78 times and conceding 37.

Premier League (2019/20)

Liverpool celebrate their Premier League title at Anfield in July 2020, with no fans present due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool had to wait three whole decades for another top-flight title and when it finally arrived in the 2019/20 season, none of the fans were able to celebrate inside Anfield due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After missing out by a point to Manchester City in 2018/19, Jürgen Klopp's side finished 18 clear of the Sky Blues the following season, which was heavily interrupted by the pandemic. The Reds won 32, drew three and lost three to rack up 99 points, scoring 85 goals and conceding 33. Thousands of fans defied official social distancing regulations to celebrate outside Anfield after the final home game against Chelsea.

Premier League (2024/25)

Liverpool players salute their fans after a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield sealed the Premier League title for Arne Slot's side in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield to wrap up the Premier League title with four fixtures left to play in Arne Slot's debut season in charge.

With 25 wins, seven draws and just two defeats from those 34 games, the Reds moved 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, having scored 80 goals and conceded 32. Liverpool's 20th English top-flight title moves the Reds level overall with Manchester United, 13-time champions under Alex Ferguson in the Premier League era.