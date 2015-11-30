Klopp delighted with Sturridge, Henderson returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thrilled to have Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson back and available ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

The duo made their returns from injury off the bench in Liverpool's hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Henderson (foot) and Sturridge (knee) have endured long spells on the sideline, but are back ahead of Liverpool's run of four matches in 12 days.

Klopp said the return to fitness of the duo was great news for his team.

"It was good news for the big Liverpool family," the German said.

"They are two very important players for us and they’re back in the race. They did well for their situation and from where they’ve come from after a long break with difficult injuries.

"Now they are back and that’s really good for us."

Liverpool had to battle for their win over Swansea, with James Milner's 62nd-minute penalty the winner.

Klopp was delighted to come away with three points and said his side's ability to claim different types of wins was crucial.

"Football is not a sport where you can only play one way," he said.

"The two games against [Manchester] City and Chelsea are not to be compared, and because of the opponent and the way they play we cannot always play like this. Parts of our game against Man City should always be in our game, but there is a big difference.

"Tonight, we are deserved winners and there’s no doubt about it – that’s the only thing we should care about.

"Development is taking all of your performances and working on it. At the end of a period of time, we can be at our best much more often. At this moment, we have to fight in really difficult circumstances – that’s what the boys did.

"Everyone who is with us can be proud because it was a difficult game, a deserved win, 23 points – very good."