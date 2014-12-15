Klopp: Dortmund facing 'huge' Juve challenge

The first knockout round tie will see Dortmund and Juve meet for the first time since 1997, when the German club won their sole Champions League title with victory over the Italians in the final.

Both clubs progressed from this season's group stages with relative ease, although their domestic fortunes could hardly be more contrasting.

Dortmund lie 16th in the Bundesliga having won just four games all season, whereas Serie A champions Juve sit top of their table.

Klopp is well aware of what a stern test Massimiliano Allegri's team will pose when they meet in February and March, but insists he is focusing solely on domestic matters for now.

"It is a beautiful tie, but it will be a huge challenge," he said. "They're the best team in Italy and very experienced.

"[But] I find it very hard to even think about the Champions League right now.

"It feels much further away than February."