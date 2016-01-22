Klopp exit has boosted Dortmund - Chapuisat

Borussia Dortmund have been better off since the departure of head coach Jurgen Klopp, according to Stephane Chapuisat.

Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United has left them eight points adrift of the Champions League places, with Klopp only managing to take nine points from his first seven home matches since taking charge.

By contrast, Thomas Tuchel has led Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga table with just three defeats from their first 17 league matches - a run of form which keeps them eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

And Chapuisat, who won two league titles during his BVB career between 1991 and 1999, says there is little argument that Klopp chose the right time to depart despite his success at Signal Iduna Park.

"It was a good time to make a change after seven years. Players who nobody believed in any longer have blossomed," he said, as quoted by Sport Bild.

"Jurgen Klopp probably felt it himself. It was simply the best for both parties.

"The most difficult thing [for Dortmund now] will be to keep all their players in the summer, so they can attack Bayern again."

The former Switzerland striker is now hoping to see Dortmund reach the final of the Europa League this season and admits it would be special for them to face Basel in the showpiece at St Jakob Park.

"Dortmund against Basel would be a very nice final, but when BVB get there, I wouldn't mind who they played," he added.