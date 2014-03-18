Klopp fined by DFB after being sent to stands

The 46-year-old was investigated after he was sent to the stands during Dortmund's 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Klopp was incensed by a decision that denied the hosts an equaliser when Marvin Ducksch netted, with a foul awarded against Robert Lewandowski in the build-up.

He continued to remonstrate with the fourth official until referee Deniz Aytekin sent him to the stands.

The DFB have taken a dim view of the incident and imposed a fine on Klopp for "unsportsmanlike conduct", though he will be in the dugout for Dortmund's trip to Hannover on Saturday.

Klopp, who served a two-game touchline ban in this season's UEFA Champions League for his conduct towards officials in September's defeat at Napoli, has accepted the decision.

"The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) has (punished) Jurgen Klopp, coach of Borussia Dortmund, with a fine to the amount of 10,000 euros because of unsportsmanlike conduct," read a statement on the official DFB website.

"Klopp had in stoppage time of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Borssia Monchengladbach on March 15, 2014, run to the fourth officials Christoph Bornhorst and yelled at him.

"The coach has agreed to the judgement, it is therefore legally binding."