Klopp happy with Sturridge anger

Jurgen Klopp said he is not concerned by Daniel Sturridge's demeanour after the Liverpool forward trudged off the pitch visibly unhappy after being substituted against Tottenham.

Sturridge was replaced by Divock Origi with 18 minutes remaining in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Tottenham, and the England international did not appreciate his withdrawal.

A 22nd Premier League goal of the season from Tottenham striker Harry Kane sealed a share of the points after Philippe Coutinho had given Liverpool the lead just after half-time.

Klopp said his decision to substitute Sturridge was tactical rather than a fitness one, but the German coach was not bothered by the 26-year-old's frustrations.

"I think that's completely normal, especially with the quality of Daniel Sturridge," Klopp said.

"He has to think 'leave me on the pitch and I can decide the game'.

"That's true, but in this moment we need other help in the game. We needed ways behind the line. We needed Divock's physical strength so I changed.

"I could have changed Adam Lallana and gone with two strikers. But in my opinion, and only my opinion counts, it didn't make sense so that's it."

Klopp added: "I saw that he was not happy because I’m not blind.

"But that’s not a problem because if he came off and [celebrated] something would be really wrong.

"You cannot play football with this confidence when you are like we are. You have to think 'yes, I'm the best'.

"I like this – as long as he doesn’t come off the pitch and do something really strange like kicking me from behind."