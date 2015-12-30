Klopp: Henderson can play through pain

It is up to Jordan Henderson whether he wants to face his former club Sunderland on Wednesday, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson has been slowly regaining match fitness after a foot injury kept him out of action for over three months.

The Liverpool skipper made his return in the side's 1-0 win over Swansea City at the end of November, and has played 90 minutes in each of their last three Premier League fixtures.

However, Henderson is still feeling soreness from a troublesome heel injury, and Klopp is wary of playing him regularly throughout a busy schedule.

"We always talk and always speak to Hendo and it’s up to him. Together we will decide," Klopp said.

"I know he is a player where pain up to seven - no problem.

"But we have to work together with Andy [Massey, doctor] and Chris [Morgan, physio].

"We try to give him time but he’s also a player who needs rhythm.

"While everything is OK we say, 'Yes, it's OK' and I think we should give him time to play.

"How much we shall see but we are very interested in having him in the team but it's not a problem to change some positions for some games."

Following their trip to Sunderland, Liverpool take on West Ham three days later.