Klopp hints at Karius start

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted he would hand Loris Karius a start ahead of Simon Mignolet against Hull City.

Karius, bought from Mainz in the off-season, was seemingly set to be first choice until a broken hand saw him sidelined.

But the German returned in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and could keep his place ahead of Mignolet for Saturday's Premier League outing.

Klopp was unwilling to give any guarantees ahead of the clash, but Karius appears set to be handed his chance.

"Let's go through a few different kinds of ways in which we could see it," he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"Do we say, OK, Loris had the game against Derby. Was it a real game for a keeper? Not really so give him a home game for example. What would this mean for Simon? It could mean nothing.

"We could say there is an international break coming up so give Loris a home game and Swansea away and then both have had the chance to show what they are. It's not in doubt, it's not a test."

Klopp added: "We have two very strong goalkeepers and we think about how they can perform and how their specific skills can help the team. That's what I have to decide.

"I accept again the circumstances over the keeper's position. But in the end it's 100 per cent positive. Liverpool FC will have a very strong goalkeeper on Saturday between the posts."