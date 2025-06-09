Liverpool to 'announce new signing 'imminently' - and it's NOT Florian Wirtz: report

Arne Slot will have news on a new signing shortly

Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz is undoubtedly the transfer story of the summer, not least due to the sums of money involved.

Liverpool have reportedly seen Bayer Leverkusen have reject their eye-boggling £113m bid, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano expecting to drop his signature ‘here we go’ on that deal soon.

But Liverpool are not solely focused on Wirtz, with another move expected to be announced at Anfield shortly.

Liverpool to land talented European youngster

Wirtz is yet to be confirmed at Liverpool (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

There has been plenty of movement in the goalkeeping department at Liverpool already this summer. Former Valencia man Giorgi Mamardashvili is already making his way to Merseyside after agreeing a deal last summer, and departing second in command, Caoimhin Kelleher, has already been announced as a Brentford player.

But their roster of glovemen for the 2025/26 season is not yet finalised, with another young prospect still yet to walk through the doors.

Caoimhin Kelleher left Liverpool recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport, young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has travelled to Liverpool this week to negotiate the move.

It is expected that the Puskas Academy prospect will be announced as the latest Reds signing in the coming days.

Romano also has an inside track on this deal, stating that agreement is indeed close, with the deal expected to represent a record sale for the Hungarian club.

Pecsi would join fellow countryman Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, while Liverpool are also in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Hungary international Milos Kerkez.

Armin Pecsi is set for Liverpool (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s likely that Pecsi will go into Liverpool’s academy setup or fight it out with Vitezslav Jaros to become the Reds’ third choice.

That alone is an incredible opportunity for a goalkeeper plucked out of the Hungarian league, so having Szoboszlai and potentially Kerkez there to help with the transition only makes the offer more attractive.

The path to first-team Premier League football is never an easy one for goalkeepers, but Pecsi could scarcely be anywhere better in terms of his development at this crucial point in his career.

Pecsi is valued at €800k, according to Transfermarkt.