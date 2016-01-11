Klopp: I need a new plan to beat Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will have to devise a new plan to beat Arsenal despite playing them with regularity while in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club beat Arsenal to top spot in the Champions League group stages during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, although Arsene Wenger's side got the better of them in the 2011-12 competition.

Klopp, though, insists that his past duels against Arsenal will count for little in Wednesday's encounter at Anfield and the German heaped praise on the work Arsene Wenger has done during his reign in north London.

"We should not talk too much about my experiences of playing against Arsenal," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"We will find a current plan for this game. One thing is always the same [with Arsenal], they are a good football playing team.

"Arsenal, together with City, are the two best teams in the Premier League.

"My respect for him [Wenger] grows day by day. It is really intensive to work in the Premier League and he has done a brilliant job.

"The Stoke game was a good sign of what my team is capable of. We have to show it."

Klopp also revealed that Kolo Toure would be fit to face the league leaders, while fellow centre-back Mamadou Sakho (knee) is hoping to return.

Jordon Ibe (hamstring) and Jordan Handerson (foot) are also back in the squad as eighth-placed Liverpool's injury crisis begins to ease.