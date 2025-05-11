Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time for would-be Premier League title decider

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal today as the Premier League champions in waiting get to savour an occasion against their closest challengers, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Liverpool vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 11 May 2025. • Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC, Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Not all that long ago, this fixture was earmarked as a title decider – the top two teams going head to head with just two games to follow. The magnitude of the occasion, however, has seeped out since Liverpool cruised clear and then sealed the title mathematically two weeks ago.

Still, there's plenty to play for, not least pride. For Liverpool, rival fans are already attempt to diminish their achievements by questioning the strength of the title race, and victory would not only widen their victory margin but give them the chance to push their points total into the fabled 90s.

For Arsenal, there's pressure from behind, and a dip in form sees them now fighting just to be considered the best of the rest. The title race was long a two-horse race but suddenly Mikel Arteta's men are only three points clear of Man City, and four clear of Newcastle and Chelsea below them.

After the disappointment of their semi-final defeat in the Champions League, Arsenal need to remain switched on for the final three games as they're not even certain of a Champions League spot – Nottingham Forest in sixth are only six points behind with three games to play.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV on Sky Sports Main Event today.

Coverage starts at 4.15pm following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs Leicester.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six month.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, fans can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on NBC and Peacock today, with kick-off at 11.30am EDT.

Premier League soccer doesn't often make it onto the main NBC cable channel but this is an exception, and it's also available to stream on NBC's platform, Peacock, where subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal streams globally

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Canada? Liverpool vs Arsenal is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.