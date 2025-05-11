Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool side that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the year 2000?

Give me a Premier League heritage quiz, we hear you say… need you worry not!

FourFourTwo brings you another customary quiz to whet your appetite ahead of a top of the table clash in the Premier League

Do you remember Liverpool's line-up for their 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal in December 2000? If you think you can, scroll down to get involved...

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every club to have ever reached a UEFA competition final?

For this Reds quiz, you have an unlimited time to remember the 11 players who started the game for the Reds against the Gunners at Anfield on 23 December 2000...

The number of letters in their surname is provided, but if you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

Go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

Right, you've just proven your Anfield allegiance with our Liverpool quiz… ready for another set of challenges to test your Reds knowledge and beyond?

How about aiming for a perfect score in our ultimate quiz about the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool? Or perhaps take a nostalgic trip back to a League Cup triumph by trying to name the Liverpool line-up that lifted the trophy in 2003?

If your trivia interests span across the trophy cabinet, why not try to name the clubs and players who were collecting silverware throughout the 2000s? For a quiz focused on the big money moves in football history, see if you can guess whether these 25 players actually broke the all-time transfer record.

Finally, for a real test of your knowledge of Liverpool's Premier League sharpshooters, why not try to name their top 50 goalscorers in the competition's history?