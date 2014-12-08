Klopp insists he still trusts Weidenfeller

The Germany international was dropped for last Friday's 1-0 win against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, with back-up Mitchell Langerak coming in and keeping a clean sheet.

Dortmund have endured a miserable domestic campaign and had gone into the clash at Signal Iduna Park bottom of the Bundesliga table.

However, they have been much better in the UEFA Champions League and head into their final Group D game against Anderlecht on Tuesday needing just a point to guarantee top spot.

Klopp remained guarded over his plans regarding his goalkeepers, but insisted he would happily put the experienced Weidenfeller back in.

"I have always been happy to bring in less-experienced players," Klopp said.

"It has nothing to do with your previous achievements, it's only about the current moment.

"It will be a decision for the moment [matchday]. I trust Roman 100 per cent. Mitch also. That is all."

Marcel Schmelzer lined up in a back four including fellow stalwarts Neven Subotic, Mats Hummels and Lukasz Piszczek for the first time in 72 competitive outings against Hoffenheim.

With Klopp's first-choice backline finally freed of the injuries that have ravaged it in the past 18 months, Schmelzer believes Dortmund can now build for the future, starting against Anderlecht and continuing against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

He said: "We want to use the match against Anderlecht to help us develop our game and make the next step in the Bundesliga on Saturday."