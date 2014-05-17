Klopp labels DFB-Pokal priority for Dortmund

Reigning champions Bayern Munich will take on Klopp's men in the German Cup final on Saturday in Berlin with both teams looking for their second piece of silverware this season.

Bayern wrapped up the Bundesliga title with seven games left in the season, while Dortmund defeated the Bavarian club 4-2 in the German Super Cup in July.

Klopp labelled the DFB-Pokal final 'the biggest', due to its accessibility for his team, and claimed he had set Dortmund the goal of winning the cup competition at the start of the campaign.

"For me it is the biggest final you could play in, because it is much closer to reach than the Champions League final," the 46-year-old said.

"We are really happy to be here, because this was our goal since the very first day of the season.

"Not just to be here, of course, also to win the game. This is our goal. And I am happy that the team made it happen."

Klopp and Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal in 2012 when they thrashed Bayern 5-2 and the coach is not surprised to be facing the same opposition again this year.

Bayern will play in their seventh final in 10 years on Saturday and have only lost the 2012 edition.

"There are just two ways to (win the DFB-Pokal). Either you are beating Bayern on the way or you are meeting them in the final," Klopp said.

"That anyone else is beating them for you is very rare. Because of that it is just logic that this is our opponent. It is a great team."