Klopp: Langerak was exceptional

Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp hailed Mitchell Langerak's "exceptional goalkeeping" after his side reached the DFB-Pokal final on Tuesday with a penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich.

Bayern generally dominated the semi-final at the Allianz Arena, finishing the 120 minutes with 65 per cent possession and 19 shots to Dortmund's 10 but a shoot-out was required as the score remained locked at 1-1.

Langerak made six saves, plus stopped Mario Gotze's penalty, as the visitors won the shoot-out 2-0.

Three Bayern players missed spot-kicks, with captain Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso both slipping before skying their efforts over the bar.

"That was a hell game. Lucky, no question," Klopp said after the match, according to Bayern's website.

"Both teams gave everything. Bayern were superior in the first half. 0-1 is still the best result that you can have, if you play like we did in the first half.

"We have corrected the balance in the second half more than deserved."

Bayern led 1-0 at the break through Robert Lewandowski but Dortmund equalised in the 75th minute thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal.

Then it was up to Langerak, who continued his exceptional record against Bayern.

While the Australian keeper has only played 31 matches in all competitions for Dortmund since joining the club in 2010, the 26-year-old has four wins from as many games versus Bayern.

"He is amazing at penalties and he keeps us in the game with excellent saves," Klopp told Dortmund's website.

"You need in a game like this great moments and exceptional goalkeeping. Like Mitch has brought to the pitch today.

"Therefore it can be a very, very happy evening today."

Langerak started for Dortmund as regular number one keeper Roman Weidenfeller was out with a pelvic contusion.