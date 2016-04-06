Klopp: No room for sentiment on Dortmund return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was adamant there is no room for sentiment in Thursday's Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund as he returns to his ex-employers.

Klopp enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, but will now be looking to book Liverpool's place in the semi-finals at the expense of BVB.

The 48-year-old made the most of the opportunity to visit some of his former friends on Wednesday, but he stressed he will only be thinking about winning the game on Thursday.

"We were lucky to get here early so it gave me 20 minutes to catch up with old friends," Klopp said at a news conference ahead of the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.

"I would have been bit daft not to take that chance. But Thursday is different. It's the game. It’s about football. We will make our way straight to the dressing room.

"We've always played versus our best friends and always wanted to beat them. It's no problem. I don't think about my situation for one second."

Klopp has nothing but respect for Dortmund, but he has stressed Liverpool will be ready for the Bundesliga outfit.

"Dortmund have a cool way of playing. They are courageous and aggressive going forward. It won't be easy but we are well prepared," Klopp added.

"They are in a better moment but we've had lot of good moments in our season. If we're not good then it will be easy for Dortmund, but we haven't travelled here without any hope of getting a result. We will get our chances.

"We had Augsburg and it was not too easy and Manchester United was the biggest game and biggest pressure so we are prepared for this.

"We have to play our best, top level football and then we'll have a chance. If we are as good as we can be then it will be tight match."