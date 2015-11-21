Klopp optimistic over Coutinho injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Philippe Coutinho's injury is nothing too serious.

The Brazil international picked up a knock in his side's 4-1 Premier League win over Manchester City at the Etihad and was forced to leave the pitch after 68 minutes.

Coutinho - who scored Liverpool's second goal and made the third for his compatriot Roberto Firmino - has yet to undergo further examination on his injury, but Klopp is optimistic he will not be out of action too long.

"I hope Coutinho is well enough. He showed not a real [injury], it was a little bit of cramp, he felt something," Klopp told reporters.

"I hope that's all. He will be very important for us, everybody can see he's in really good shape in this moment.

"I hope he can react well enough."