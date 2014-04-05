Klopp pleased with Dortmund response

Second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus were enough to cancel out Ivica Olic's 34th-minute opener, leaving Klopp's men three points clear of bitter rivals Schalke in the fight for second place.

The win ensured Dortmund ended a difficult week on a high after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

Klopp told the Bundesliga's official website: "It was a big three points today. We showed a really good mentality to win it after a Champions League game."

The 46-year old was particularly pleased with the contribution of Poland striker Lewandowski, who was on hand to restore parity for the home side six minutes into the second half.

Despite having confirmed a move to champions Bayern Munich for next season, the 25-year old has refused to rest on his laurels and has now found the net 24 times in all competitions this term.

But despite that contribution, Klopp is confident that Dortmund will be able to find a replacement for the forward in the close-season.

He added: "Robert has developed so much, but other players can and will do that at this club."

Another player singled out for praise was Kevin Grosskreutz, who has occupied a number of positions this season and was fielded at left-back for the first time on Saturday.

"We ask a lot of Kevin Grosskreutz, playing in so many positions, but (he) was much better as the game went on," Klopp added.