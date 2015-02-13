Klopp pleased with Dortmund's spirit

Having fallen behind to a fine Elkin Soto goal in the opening minute following a mistake by Neven Subotic and Roman Weidenfeller, Dortmund launched a stirring fightback after half-time.

Goals from Subotic, Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin secured a win that lifts Dortmund out of the relegation play-off place and four points clear of the bottom two.

Klopp hopes the victory can be a turning point in Dortmund's season, after a disastrous first half of the campaign that has left them firmly in a relegation battle.

"We deserved to win," said the head coach. "This was a six-point game, but the severity of our task is unaffected.

"The first goal was slapstick, it was a terrible start. But we have responded very well.

"We knew we would create the chances if we continued to play and stay on track. We have scored great goals, [so] all is well."