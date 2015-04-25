Klopp positive ahead of Bayern battle

Jurgen Klopp is confident that Borussia Dortmund will take their winning momentum into the DFB-Pokal semi-final clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa sealed a 2-0 Bundesliga victory for Dortmund over fellow UEFA Europa League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

And Klopp, whose side have now won back-to-back league matches after losing two in a row previously – one of those defeats coming against Pep Guardiola's Bayern – was delighted with Dortmund's dominance at Signal Iduna Park.

"We want to win the [DFB Pokal] trophy and have no fear for Tuesday," said Klopp. "We are not the favourites but we are playing well, we showed today how good we can be.

"The score was totally correct. Everything was fine today, we took our chances, and the second goal was so quick – it was a great move.

"So we are happy. Bayern are of course on top, but we will be confident."

The hosts were ahead after 24 minutes thanks to Aubameyang's chipped penalty – the Gabonese then turning provider to set up Kagawa for the second.

Marco Reus made a timely return from injury in the second half, almost adding a third with his first touch as Dortmund eased to the win, moving up to eighth in the process.