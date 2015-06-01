Klopp to take break after leaving Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out an immediate return to football after leaving Borussia Dortmund and confirmed he is to take an indefinite break.

Klopp bid an emotional farewell to Dortmund following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Wolfsburg in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.

Dortmund enjoyed great success under Klopp's stewardship - winning the Bundesliga twice and the DFB-Pokal in 2012, as well as reaching the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

Klopp confirmed in April that he would end his seven-season stay at Signal Iduna Park, and has since been linked with several top European jobs.

However, the 47-year-old believes it would be wrong to jump straight into a new challenge.

Klopp is quoted in the German media as saying: "After seven intense and emotional years I think it makes sense to process the countless memories before, when I'm fresh and motivated, I take a new job with my coaching staff."