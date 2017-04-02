Klopp thrilled by Coutinho's return to form
Philippe Coutinho's performance for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby delighted manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Philippe Coutinho for his performance in his side's Merseyside derby win.
Coutinho scored a stunning individual goal and set up Divock Origi in a 3-1 win over Everton at Anfield on Saturday.
The Brazil international – who helped his nation qualify for the 2018 World Cup – has struggled since suffering an ankle injury earlier in the season, having started the campaign in fine form.
But Coutinho's latest display, and that of international team-mate Roberto Firmino, delighted Klopp.
"We spoke a lot about the national team and said it's not so cool that they had to leave wherever to go wherever, but obviously I have to say thank you to the whole staff of the Brazil national team because they gave us both boys back in a fantastic mood," he said.
"It was a world-class goal, another fantastic finish and he made the pass for Div's goal.
"He had a really, really good game; really good for us and he was not happy when I took him off.
"I like his desire, but I thought in this game it makes sense that when you've already lost one offensive player [Sadio Mane], you save another one a little bit."
Coutinho struck after Mane's opener had been cancelled out by Matthew Pennington.
His pass then set up Origi on the hour-mark as Liverpool consolidated their top-four place.
