Klopp: You could write a book about David Luiz

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims the nomadic career of Chelsea defender David Luiz could be chronicled into a book.

The Brazil international returned to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window for a reported fee of £34million, just two years after being sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £50m - a record sum for a defender.

Luiz has won league titles and domestic cups with Benfica, PSG and Chelsea, as well as the Champions League and Europa League with the Premier League side, despite being dogged by criticism for some erratic performances over the years.

Klopp considers his career to be a remarkable one but insists the 29-year-old poses a formidable obstacle for his forwards to overcome.

"I think it's an interesting and impressive career. Somebody could write a book about it," he said, speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Chelsea on Friday.

"I spoke too much about the qualities of the Chelsea players. It's the same with David Luiz, he's strong in all parts of the game, unfortunately."

Klopp is wary of the quality at Antonio Conte's disposal, especially in the form of Eden Hazard, who has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign following a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge in 2015-16.

"He was in outstanding shape on this night [last season] and we didn't defend well against him," said Klopp, whose side won 3-1 in the same fixture last term.

"It was not smart, we have to do better. He is back, 100 per cent, after a difficult season.

"They have a lot of key players. Oscar plays the new role really good. [N'Golo] Kante they brought in, [Nemanja] Matic is flexible and physically strong.

"It's a good squad. If John Terry can't play, they have an inexperienced player in David Luiz. I am really looking forward to it."

Klopp concedes that his younger side lack the experience of some of Chelsea's stars, but he is relishing the prospect of a first Friday match during his time in the Premier League.

"They are so experienced, they can play an ugly game if they want - nothing works, but they always score," he said. "Experience if you use it right is important. They are more experienced. We are the challenger and we want to create problems for them.

"Stamford Bridge is a good place to play football. Friday night is one of the best moments to play football. Let's go for it."