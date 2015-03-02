Koeman critical of Jedinak elbow on Sakho

Jedinak is waiting to see whether he will face retrospective action from the Football Association after catching Sakho in the face during the closing stages of Palace's 3-1 win at West Ham on Saturday.

A suspension would rule the Palace skipper out of his side's trip to St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked if he expected Jedinak to be banned, Koeman said: "I watched the moment in the game and of course I think what he did is very wrong, but I don't know if the FA will do something about that."

Palace are certain to be without Glenn Murray against Southampton after the striker was sent off at the weekend.