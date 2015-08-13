Koeman rules out Fonte exit and is coy over van Dijk

Ronald Koeman will not contemplate selling Southampton captain Jose Fonte and refused to be drawn on whether Virgil van Dijk is a target for the Premier League club.

Aston Villa are reportedly eager to sign centre-back Fonte before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

However, Southampton manager Koeman on Thursday stressed that he has no interest in selling the 31-year-old Portugal international.

"I don't know if [Fonte] is a target for another club. He is our captain, he's a very strong defender, he's a club man like Kelvin Davis and not for one second do I think in my mind to sell that player," said the Dutchman.

"He's part of the team, he's the captain. [There's] no way to sell the player."

Koeman is eager to bring in another centre-back rather than lose such a key man, but was coy on a link to Celtic's Van Dijk.

He added: "We would like to bring in another defender and if we bring in another defender then I am very happy for this season."

When asked if a bid has been made for Van Dijk, he said: "I don't know.

"It is not the moment to talk about that because I like to talk about a player who we will bring in when the contract is signed."