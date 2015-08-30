Koeman stands firm over Mane and Wanyama futures

Ronald Koeman has once again issued a hands-off warning to clubs interested in Sadio Mane and Victor Wanyama following Southampton's 3-0 Premier League win over Norwich City.

Wanyama was absent from Sunday's game at St Mary's Stadium, with Koeman confirming beforehand that the midfielder was not "mentally and physically good enough to play" as speculation of a move to Tottenham persists.

Mane, who is still reportedly a target for Manchester United, played a starring role in the victory by setting up Graziano Pelle for the opening goal after Norwich had seen Steven Whittaker sent off and then supplied the service for Dusan Tadic to score the first of his two goals as Southampton recorded a maiden league success of the season.

Koeman has previously stressed neither player will leave before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and the Dutchman was quick to reiterate that point after his side's dominant performance.

"The goal before half-time [by Pelle] broke the game open, and I'm very happy about how we played in the second half - there was lots of pressing and we created some great chances," Koeman said.

"Mane is the type of player who makes a difference, he's an important player for us and one we won't sell.

"Victor Wanyama is a key player and for him the answer is the same as for Sadio. They will stay at Southampton, I'm 100 per cent sure about that."

Southampton have been linked with a move for Celtic centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Koeman is keen to bolster his defence in the final days of the window.

He added: "We need another centre-back and we're working hard to bring in a new player in that position."