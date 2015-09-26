Koeman unhappy despite comfortable victory

Despite watching Southampton pick up a commanding 3-1 Premier League victory over Swansea City on Saturday, manager Ronald Koeman was unsatisfied with his team's performance.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the home side in the first half at St Mary's Stadium, before Dusan Tadic and Sadio Mane penalised Swansea's misfiring forwards further by stretching the advantage to 3-0 after the break.

Swansea were largely limited to optimistic efforts from distance, although they did reduce the deficit late on with a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.

But Koeman was quick to point out the negative aspects of his side's display.

"It was not a very good performance," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "The way we played is not the level we expect.

"But much more now than normally we were clinical. That was the difference between Swansea and Southampton.

"You need good communication in the team but we had some problems - they were allowed four or five good shots from outside the area.

"At 3-0 up we should have dominated more in the last 30 minutes. We were too much in mind to defend the result rather than go and score more.

"I like to win and play good football."