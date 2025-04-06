Is Spurs vs Southampton on TV? Live streams for Sunday's Premier League game

By published

Ange Postecoglou's men host the league's bottom side - here's how to tune in

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton today as Ange Postecoglou's men host the Premier League's bottom side, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Spurs vs Southampton key information

• Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

• Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET

• Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London

• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Optus Sport (Aus)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Southampton are facing relegation from the Premier League straight in the face, and their fate could be sealed by the end of this game. If they lose to Spurs, and if Wolves beat Ipswich, then they are relegated.

Any other outcome would surely only be delaying the inevitable. 19 points from safety with eight games remaining means that the Saints are as good as gone, barring the most miraculous of run-ins.

Spurs aren't threatened with relegation but they're having a miserable season, currently languishing in 14th place (above 15th and 6th only on goal difference) after their defeat to Chelsea in mid-week.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Spurs vs Southampton online, on TV, and from anywhere on April 6.

Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in the UK?

There's no live TV coverage of Spurs vs Southampton in the UK on Sunday.

The match was not selected as one of the broadcast fixtures. It's being played on Sunday at 2pm because Spurs were playing Chelsea on Thursday night and need time to recover. The Sunday 2pm TV slot has gone to Fulham vs Liverpool.

Watch Spurs vs Southampton in the US

In the US, you can watch Spurs vs Southampton Peacock.

Peacock

Peacock is the streaming platform run by NBC. Subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year and that gets you live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.

View Deal

How to watch Spurs vs Southampton from anywhere

Struggling to find time on Sunday to be situated in just one place and want to watch on the move? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Image

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Watch Spurs vs Southampton streams globally

Can I watch the Spurs vs Southampton in Canada?

Canadians can watch Spurs vs Southampton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the Spurs vs Southampton on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.

More about how to watch
Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday

Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today
Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival

Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game
CHOFU, JAPAN - DECEMBER 15: Andres Iniesta of Barcelona looks on with Xavi after the Andres Iniesta Testimonial &#039;El Clasico&#039; In Tokyo at Ajinomoto Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

‘Many people expect me to coach Barca one day, but I’m not thinking about it. Hopefully one day I’ll return – Guardiola, Xavi and then me? Sounds good’: Andres Iniesta discusses potentially becoming Barcelona manager
See more latest
Most Popular
Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday
Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today
Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival
Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game
Raul Jimenez of Fulham battles with Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV details for Sunday afternoon Premier League game
Raphina of FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona participate in the Top 16 game of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Stadium Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on March 11, 2025.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live streams for La Liga clash
Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.
Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.
Fantasy Premier League: Four players you should consider signing for Gameweek 31
Arsenal are in desperate need of reinforcements in attack
Watch Everton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for early Premier League game
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference in Madrid, Spain on 28 March, 2025.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live streams, TV info for crucial La Liga match