Is Spurs vs Southampton on TV? Live streams for Sunday's Premier League game
Ange Postecoglou's men host the league's bottom side - here's how to tune in
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton today as Ange Postecoglou's men host the Premier League's bottom side, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.
• Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
• Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET
• Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Optus Sport (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Southampton are facing relegation from the Premier League straight in the face, and their fate could be sealed by the end of this game. If they lose to Spurs, and if Wolves beat Ipswich, then they are relegated.
Any other outcome would surely only be delaying the inevitable. 19 points from safety with eight games remaining means that the Saints are as good as gone, barring the most miraculous of run-ins.
Spurs aren't threatened with relegation but they're having a miserable season, currently languishing in 14th place (above 15th and 6th only on goal difference) after their defeat to Chelsea in mid-week.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Spurs vs Southampton online, on TV, and from anywhere on April 6.
Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in the UK?
There's no live TV coverage of Spurs vs Southampton in the UK on Sunday.
The match was not selected as one of the broadcast fixtures. It's being played on Sunday at 2pm because Spurs were playing Chelsea on Thursday night and need time to recover. The Sunday 2pm TV slot has gone to Fulham vs Liverpool.
Watch Spurs vs Southampton in the US
In the US, you can watch Spurs vs Southampton Peacock.
Peacock is the streaming platform run by NBC. Subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year and that gets you live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.
How to watch Spurs vs Southampton from anywhere
Struggling to find time on Sunday to be situated in just one place and want to watch on the move? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Spurs vs Southampton streams globally
Can I watch the Spurs vs Southampton in Canada?
Canadians can watch Spurs vs Southampton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.
Can I watch Spurs vs Southampton in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch the Spurs vs Southampton on Sky Sport Now.
For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.
