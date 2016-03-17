Koka praises Braga's fighting spirit

Koka praised Braga's spirit as they battled back to beat Fenerbahce 4-1 on Thursday and seal a 4-2 aggregate win that secured a Europa League quarter-final place.

The Egyptian striker gave Paulo Fonseca's an early lead to level the tie before Alper Potuk fired an away goal for Fener.

Needing two goals to progress Braga scored three after the break as Fener's discipline let them down, the visitors having three men sent off as Josue, Nikola Stojiljkovic and Rafa Silva completed a memorable win for the Primeira Liga side.

"We very happy for the win, we started well in the first half, made the goal, but then unfortunately they equalised," he said.

"But in the second part the manager said we had to fight.

"We believed, we started very strong in the second half and we scored three goals.

"Everyone knows that the Fenerbahce team are very strong, they have not lost many games, but we knew we were strong and we designed the game so we can win."