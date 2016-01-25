Koke: Atletico's objective is to finish third in La Liga

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke says it is the club's objective to finish third in La Liga rather than fight for the title.

Atletico surrendered the lead in the table following a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona triumphed 2-1 away to Malaga on Saturday to claim top spot with a superior goal difference.

However, Koke is not worried, claiming the side only have their eyes on finishing third.

"Our objective is to be third," he told Movistar Plus.

"We have always said this. But now we have to continue.

"In the next round we go to Barcelona and we will give everything and see what happens."

Koke lamented the side's inability to find the back of the net in their scoreless draw with Sevilla.

"The team had chances. The only thing left was that they didn't go in," he added.

"One from [Antoine] Griezmann hit the post and another chance.

"But that is football. The ball did not go in and we have to keep working hard."

Atletico's next test is in the Copa del Rey when they front up against Celta da Vigo for the second-leg of the quarter-final, with the scores locked at 0-0.

"Now we have to prepare for the Copa against a difficult opponent that made things hard for us in the first game," he said.

"But we are playing in our stadium, with our fans and we are confident of advancing to the next round."