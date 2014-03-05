Kolarov: Man City may need to win every game

City are six points behind leaders Chelsea, but have two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

With Liverpool and Arsenal also in the shake-up at the top of the table, Kolarov is aware his club have little margin for error.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Serbia's international friendly with the Republic of Ireland, Kolarov said: "It will be very difficult to the very end because now we have played two games less than Chelsea and we need to win them.

"It's very important we do that because we want to keep things in our own hands.

"We might need to beat every single team we play between now and the end of the season to win the Premier League."

Kolarov believes much will depend on which team copes best with the pressure of the run-in.

"This is the important stage of the season and we have to hold our nerve," said the full-back.

"It is the team that handles the pressure better that will win."

Having lifted the League Cup at Wembley last weekend, City have the opportunity to gain FA Cup revenge over Wigan Athletic this weekend as they host the team that beat them in last season's final.

Manuel Pellegrini's men then travel to Barcelona for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie before returning to league action at Hull City on March 15.