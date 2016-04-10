Kompany back in training as Pellegrini ponders recall

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini will give captain Vincent Kompany the chance to prove his fitness ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kompany suffered the latest calf problem of an injury-plagued campaign against Dynamo Kiev in the previous round but returned to training ahead of schedule on Sunday.

The 30-year-old will work with Pellegrini's squad on Monday amid fitness fears over fellow centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, who completed 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom but limped out of the Etihad Stadium due to an unspecified complaint.

If Kompany cannot demonstrate a full recovery, it leaves Pellegrini with the prospect of pairing Eliaquim Mangala and veteran Martin Demichelis at the heart of defence as the last-eight tie against the Ligue 1 champions lies delicately poised following last week's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes.

Mangala and Demichelis have not inspired confidence in tandem this season, starting in home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United, but Pellegrini is wary of taking undue risk with his often-stricken skipper.

"It's a difficult decision," the Chilean said. "I think the easiest decision is for Vincent to play but it's not easy to know if he really can play, if he is able to play 90 minutes, he is 100 per cent recovered, not to come off in the first 10 minutes. It's not an easy decision.

"From the moment he starts working with the squad he has a chance but he has not played for about a month. We will wait. We must test him. We must speak with him. We must do a lot of different things.

"We must take the correct decision. I always talk with the player. If he's ready he will want to play."

Pellegrini hopes to have David Silva available despite the Spain playmaker's persistent struggles with ankle pain, while striker Sergio Aguero will be fit despite taking a blow to the foot against West Brom.