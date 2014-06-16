Kompany: Belgium won't rely on Hazard

Marc Wilmot's men have been billed as dark horses to win the tournament as they prepare to kick-off their Group H campaign against Algeria in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Speaking on the eve of Belgium's first World Cup game in 12 years, Kompany stressed that the team would not be relying on individual brilliance, having had 10 different goal scorers during qualification.

"We can score a lot of goals but we don't need to sit here and think one of our strikers is going to make the difference on his own or the manager said it before, Eden Hazard," Kompany told reporters.



"There are so many players in our team that are good at going forward.



"Ultimately I consider our success will be down to how we behave as a team and just that."

Belgium scored 18 goals in 10 Group A matches and while they were prolific in attack, they were equally as strong in defence en route to the showpiece event.

Having conceded only our goals - only Spain (three) shipped fewer in the UEFA section, though they played two games less, and centre-back Kompany knows the importance of keeping it tight at the back.

"As a defender you look at all the games and see how many goals have been scored, you are probably right to say that defenders are aware of this at this moment in time," he added.

"Our qualities and organisation, as long as we stay organised and play as a team we defend well.

"It's not just the problem of the defenders it is the problem of the whole team. If we defend well as a whole team we will be okay."