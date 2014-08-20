Kompany hails Man City contract dealings

Manuel Pellegrini has added to his ranks with the likes of Bacary Sagna, Fernando, Willy Caballero and Eliaquim Mangala since winning the Premier League crown in May.

However, Kompany believes the new contracts handed to himself, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Samir Nasri and Aleksandar Kolarov provide City's squad with a stable and experienced spine.

"It is one thing to make new signings but it is another to make sure we have a core of players who know the league and have enjoyed success in the league - then we can move forward with a certain style and philosophy that has been successful for us," he is quoted as saying in the British press.

"For me it is important to see quality, new players coming but it is as important to see players like David Silva and Kolarov and Nasri remaining at the club."

Striker Edin Dzeko is expected to sign a new deal imminently, with coach Pellegrini saying earlier this week: "I don't think it's 100 per cent finished – but yes, he will renew his contract."

City face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday.