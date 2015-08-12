Kompany hails 'phenomenal' De Bruyne

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes Kevin De Bruyne is "a complete player" amid speculation of an imminent move to the Premier League.

Wolfsburg midfielder De Bruyne is tipped to move to Manchester after City reportedly made a formal bid in the region of €45million.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini refused to rule out the arrival of the reigning Bundesliga player of the year following Monday's 3-0 win at West Brom.

And Kompany weighed in on the speculation, heaping praise on his 24-year-old Belgium team-mate.

"Let's put it this way, he definitely wouldn't make the team weaker," said Kompany. "Any team he goes to he will make them stronger.

"He's a phenomenal player. A complete player.

"Our squad can become stronger just by getting everyone in the right direction. We had so many players who just didn't perform last season – and I was one of them.

"If they do perform this year it will be like having six or seven new players. Then we will have a stronger squad. But players like Raheem [Sterling], [Fabian] Delph from what I've seen and Patrick Roberts too, they’ll give us something different, so many options,"