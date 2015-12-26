Kompany pledges to bounce back from persistent calf injury

Vincent Kompany has vowed to return stronger from his latest setback after suffering a recurrence of a calf injury in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Sunderland.

The City captain replaced Nicolas Otamendi in the 62nd minute of the Premier League clash on Saturday as he made his first appearance after more than six weeks on the sidelines, the persistent problem plaguing his season.

However, less than 10 minutes later, Kompany was forced off the pitch after aggravating his calf issue, taking the shine off an otherwise impressive victory.

The Belgian is disheartened, but remains determined to return to the top of his game in the future.

"Today was a bad day for me. My body feels invincible - the best it's ever been - but I'm challenged by a number of small and local injuries," the City defender posted on his official Facebook page.

"It leaves me more frustrated than with any of the 'big' injuries I've had but it's a challenge that I will overcome.

"There are worst [sic] things in life of course and I never forget that. So I'm definitely not asking anyone to feel sorry for me and I hope you wouldn't anyway.

"I've made many sacrifices to get where I am today and football is everything to me. This is what I fought for so hard.

"I want to be the best defender in the world and I want Manchester City and Belgium to become the best club and country in world football. I won't give up that dream.

"Injuries have, and still are, preventing me to play my role the way I'd want to but it's not stopping me to progress. I will get on with it and when I do come back, I will be stronger again.

"My mindset stays unchanged, I will fight to get what I deserve, my best years in football."

Kompany has played in nine of City's 18 league matches this season.