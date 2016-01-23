Kompany still facing two to three more weeks out, says Pellegrini

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany still faces between two and three weeks out of action, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Kompany has only made one appearance for his club since November 8 and is recovering from a calf injury which has prevented him from playing a part in any of the past seven matches.

And it looks likely that the Belgian will also miss upcoming clashes with Everton, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Tottenham after Pellegrini gave a bleak prognosis of the centre-back's situation following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham.

"Vincent has at least two or three weeks more so he's not able to work with the squad," he told Sky Sports.

"When he starts working with the whole squad then he needs at least one week more to return."

Pellegrini is convinced Sergio Aguero is fully recovered from his own injury problems, however, after the Argentinian netted both of City's goals against the Hammers.

"He played very well," said the Chilean. "He scored the two goals, he won the penalty, he had another shot that hit the post and he had a final chance which he shot straight at Adrian.

"I think he is 100 per cent now and you can see it in his performance."