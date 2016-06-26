Konko 'in talks' to join AC Milan

AC Milan are in talks to sign defender Abdoulay Konko on a free transfer, the player's agent has claimed.

The 32-year-old has been with Lazio since 2011, but the five-year deal he agreed when signing for the club in a €4million deal is due to expire at the end of this month.

Milan could now be poised to pounce, with Konko's agent Daniele Conte revealing discussions are under way over a move to San Siro.

"We are in talks with Milan, so it is a deal that could take off," the representative said to Tuttosport.

"Abdoulay is free, so he can move wherever he wants."

Right-back Konko, who previously played for Genoa and Sevilla, made 18 Serie A appearances for Lazio last season.

Milan are yet to confirm their head coach for the new season, but they have already signed striker Gianluca Lapadula in a €9m transfer from Pescara.