Liverpool make contact for huge Rafael Leao move: report

Liverpool have opened talks for Rafael Leao, as they look to revamp their title-winning attack

Liverpool target Rafael Leao of AC Milan controls the ball during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Milan at Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy on 1 October 2022.
Rafael Leao is being targeted by Liverpool (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool have opened a dialogue over bringing Rafael Leao to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have started their transfer window with a blaze of activity, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, before looking to add his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee.

With reports that the Merseysiders could be about to lose as many as three attackers from their frontline, however, another major move is shaping up in the form of Leao.

Liverpool are braced for Luis Diaz interest, with Rafael Leao a potential replacement

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2024.

Luis Diaz could be leaving Anfield this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports from Spain recently have claimed that Luis Diaz has “no intention” to sign another Liverpool deal beyond 2027 amid interest from Barcelona.

With Federico Chiesa seemingly a certainty to depart the club this summer and Darwin Nunez linked with an exit, too, it appears that there could be a possibility of the Reds bringing another forward to the club along with Wirtz.

Liverpool bound Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates following the team's victory in the penalty shoot out during the DFL Supercup 2024 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart on August 17, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Florian Wirtz is edging closer to Liverpool (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Tuttomercatoweb have reported that Liverpool have made contact over a move for Rafael Leao, amid interest from Bayern Munich and three Saudi Pro League clubs this summer.

The Portuguese, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, is valued highly by Milan, with a fee of around £120 million touted for his exit.

Sport Witness claims that the 25-year-old is an “insurance policy” in case the Wirtz deal doesn't go through – but FourFourTwo understands that the Reds fully expect the German to sign at this stage.

It would be incredibly unlikely that Liverpool pay more than even £100m for Leao as a conservative guess, but given Milan's lack of European football next season and the aforementioned exodus of attackers from Anfield this summer, Leao would move likely join to repace Diaz, Nunez or Chiesa than he would be a backup to the Wirtz deal.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 15, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Bayern are interested in Leao, along with a number of Saudi clubs (Image credit: Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)

With Milan looking more and more likely to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City, however, the Rossoneri seemingly don't have to sell another major asset unless Leao demands an exit this summer – though there is hope of a Leao move, with Sport Witness claiming, “Jorge Mendes is involved and he’s hardly going to let a major client miss out on a €100m move if it comes to it.”

Leao is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt.

