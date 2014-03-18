Konoplyanka prefers Tottenham to Liverpool

Both Spurs and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Ukraine international Konoplyanka, 24, who has 36 caps to his name for the eastern European nation.



Dnipro chairman Igor Kolomoyskyi said he has been in discussions with Spurs opposite number Daniel Levy, regarding Konoplyanka, and claims Tottenham lead the race for the impressive attacker's signature.



"I have contact with the Tottenham president. I am talking with him," Kolomoysky told Ukrainian TV channel 2+2.



"He is interested in Konoplyanka. We are in the stage of negotiations and are perhaps close to signing a contract if Yevhen agrees.



"I would choose Tottenham - London - not Liverpool.



"There are matches only once or twice a week, and at other times he will still need somewhere to live.



"I believe London life is preferable to Liverpool."



Konoplyanka scored against Spurs in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in February, before the north London outfit responded to advance on aggregate.