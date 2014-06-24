Kroos expects difficult Wolfsburg opener

Bayern won the German title in a record-breaking manner last campaign, clinching the title on March 25 - the earliest any team has achieved the feat.

Pep Guardiola's men will be out to replicate that superb campaign in 2014-15 but Wolfsburg have the ability to spring a surprise having finished fifth in the top flight last term.

Kroos is well aware of the talent Dieter Hecking's side possess, and is not anticipating an easy encounter when Bayern host Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on August 22.

"As we saw last season, Wolfsburg have moved up another level, so it won't be an easy match," Kroos told Bayern's official website.

Board member Matthias Sammer added: "I'm delighted we start the Bundesliga campaign with a highly attractive match against strong opponents.

"The fact we face a leading team will sharpen our senses for the new season from the first day of training onwards."