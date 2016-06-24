Krychowiak not thinking about PSG as Poland stand by Lewandowski

Rumoured Paris Saint-Germain transfer target Grzegorz Krychowiak claims he is fully focused on Poland's Euro 2016 clash with Switzerland on Saturday, when Robert Lewandowski will be expected to end his goal drought.

PSG are claimed to be interested in signing Krychowiak from Sevilla, with the widespread reports about the player in Spain, France and back home potentially a source of distraction ahead of the round-of-16 tie in Saint-Etienne.

But the 26-year-old midfielder insisted there is no chance his mentality with be affected for the crucial game at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"I am prepared 100 per cent for this match against Switzerland," he said when asked about the PSG rumours.

"I'm very well prepared. The group-stage matches are history. Every game is like a final. I'm 100 per cent [focused] on the Euros. We are very ambitious and want to go as far as possible, this is the most important thing for me, to be here at the Euros.

"These kind of matches motivate us, we are aware it's like a final for us. We want to achieve something. We will be fighting hard to get through to the next round."

Krychowiak's coach Adam Nawalka meanwhile issued a staunch defence of star striker Lewandowski, who is yet to breach the opposition's defence in three group-stage matches.

"We don't have a single problem with the fact Robert hasn't scored a goal," Nawalka said.

"He's doing a great job for the side. The team's good is the most important [aspect]. He's playing very well in this role."

Nawalka also rejected suggestions made by a journalist from Portugal, Poland's possible quarter-final foes, that the Bayern Munich centre-forward's underwhelming tournament had initially mirrored that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled in his team's first two matches before exploding into life with two goals and an assist against Hungary.

"I don't like those comparisons and don't want them," he said. "We're happy to have Robert in the team."

Krychowiak meanwhile, playing at this competition in a country where he appeared for Bordeaux, Nantes and Reims from 2008 to 2014, is enjoying being back on familiar territory, but made the point that representing his national team on the big stage is more significant.

"This is an exceptional tournament for me," he said.

"I've spent a lot of time here, seven years, but playing for the national team with the eagle on my heart - it doesn't matter where the tournament takes place, we want to show our best."