Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: Nina Patalon's full team
The Poland Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up
Poland Women Euro 2025 squad had a tricky 2024 but they did come through it with qualification for this summer's tournament.
The qualification was a huge moment in the history of the team as it is the first time the women's side have ever qualified for the European Championship. The players will be chomping at the bit to be involved in a major tournament but they have been drawn in a tricky group.
They face Germany, Denmark and Sweden and while none of the group would have been easy to progress through, Poland's group is one of the toughest. Here's how they will line-up this summer.
Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad
The last squad announced for the February Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Romania was as follows:
- GK: Kinga Szemik (West Ham)
- GK: Natalia Radkiewicz (Pogoń Szczecin)
- GK: Kinga Seweryn (GKS Katowice)
- DF: Wiktoria Zieniewicz (Fleury)
- DF: Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Oliwia Woś (Basel)
- DF: Jagoda Cyraniak (Górnik Leczna)
- MF: Martyna Wiankowska (Cologne)
- MF: Sylwia Matysik (Cologne)
- MF: Małgorzata Mesjasz (AC Milan)
- MF: Ewelina Kamczyk (Fleury)
- MF: Tanja Pawollek (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- MF: Martyna Brodzik (Pogoń Szczecin)
- MF: Dominika Grabowska (Hoffenheim)
- MF: Klaudia Słowińska (GKS Katowice)
- MF: Nadia Krezyman (Dijon)
- MF: Aleksandra Zaremba (Tenerife)
- MF: Natalia Wróbel (Glasgow City)
- MF: Adriana Achcińska (Cologne)
- FW: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
- FW: Weronika Zawistowska (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Klaudia Jedlińska (Dijon)
- FW: Natalia Padilla (Sevilla, on loan from Bayern Munich)
Poland fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5 2025: Iceland 3-0 Poland, Kópavogsvöllur, Kopavogur, Iceland
April 9 2025: Poland 1-3 Austria, Stadion Miejski w Gdyni, Gdynia, Poland
May 31 2024: Germany 4-1 Poland, Ostseestadion, Rostock, Germany
June 3 2024: Poland 1-3 Germany, Stadion Miejski w Gdyni, Gdynia, Poland
July 12 2024: Austria 3-1 Poland, Cashpoint-Arena, Altach, Poland
July 16 2024: Poland 0-1 Iceland, Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy, Sosnowiec, Poland
October 25 2024: Romania 1-2 Poland, Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, Romania
October 29 2024: Poland 4-1 Romania, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
November 29 2024: Poland 1-0 Austria, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
December 3 2024: Austria 0-1 Poland, Viola Park, Vienna, Austria
Women's Nations League
February 21 2025: Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
February 25 2025: Romania 0-1 Poland, Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, Romania
April 4 2025: Poland v Bosnia & Herzegovina, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
April 8 2025: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Poland, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina
May 30 2025: Northern Ireland v Poland, TBC
June 3 2025: Poland v Romania, TBC
Euro 2025
July 4 2025: Germany v Poland, Arena St. Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland
July 9 2025: Poland v Sweden, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland
July 12 2025: Poland v Denmark, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland
Poland manager: Nina Patalon
Nina Patalon is a young manager at just 39 but she has a wealth of experience to try and guide Poland to history this summer.
She has worked with the Polish youth teams as well as a spell in charge of Medyk Konin. Patalon took up the head coach role in 2021 and her most significant wins came against Austria in their two-leg Euro play-off in 2024.
She has already brought historic moments to Polish football and will forever remembered as the first Polish women's manager to qualify for a Euros.
Poland's star player
Ewa Pajor
Ewa Pajor is not only the standout star in the Poland squad but she is one of the best players in Europe. She rose to fame in the Wolfsburg team before joining Spanish giants Barcelona in 2024.
Pajor, who is one of the most expensive women's footballers in the world, has 19 club trophies to her name already but will be itching to bring trophy glory to her national team too.
Although it would be one of the biggest upsets if Poland won, if any player can enable it to happen it is Pajor.
She has won Poland player of the year five times and was the Golden Player at the 2013 U17 Euro Championship which Poland won.
