Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: Nina Patalon's full team

By published

The Poland Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up

Dominika Grabowska (R) of Poland celebrates after scoring during the Women&#039;s European Qualifier match between Poland and Germany at the City Stadium on June 4, 2024 in Gdynia, Poland
Poland are heading to their first Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Poland Women Euro 2025 squad had a tricky 2024 but they did come through it with qualification for this summer's tournament.

The qualification was a huge moment in the history of the team as it is the first time the women's side have ever qualified for the European Championship. The players will be chomping at the bit to be involved in a major tournament but they have been drawn in a tricky group.

They face Germany, Denmark and Sweden and while none of the group would have been easy to progress through, Poland's group is one of the toughest. Here's how they will line-up this summer.

England Women's Euros squad

Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The last squad announced for the February Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Romania was as follows:

  • GK: Kinga Szemik (West Ham)
  • GK: Natalia Radkiewicz (Pogoń Szczecin)
  • GK: Kinga Seweryn (GKS Katowice)
  • DF: Wiktoria Zieniewicz (Fleury)
  • DF: Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • DF: Oliwia Woś (Basel)
  • DF: Jagoda Cyraniak (Górnik Leczna)
  • MF: Martyna Wiankowska (Cologne)
  • MF: Sylwia Matysik (Cologne)
  • MF: Małgorzata Mesjasz (AC Milan)
  • MF: Ewelina Kamczyk (Fleury)
  • MF: Tanja Pawollek (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • MF: Martyna Brodzik (Pogoń Szczecin)
  • MF: Dominika Grabowska (Hoffenheim)
  • MF: Klaudia Słowińska (GKS Katowice)
  • MF: Nadia Krezyman (Dijon)
  • MF: Aleksandra Zaremba (Tenerife)
  • MF: Natalia Wróbel (Glasgow City)
  • MF: Adriana Achcińska (Cologne)
  • FW: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
  • FW: Weronika Zawistowska (Bayern Munich)
  • FW: Klaudia Jedlińska (Dijon)
  • FW: Natalia Padilla (Sevilla, on loan from Bayern Munich)

Poland fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2025: Iceland 3-0 Poland, Kópavogsvöllur, Kopavogur, Iceland
April 9 2025: Poland 1-3 Austria, Stadion Miejski w Gdyni, Gdynia, Poland
May 31 2024: Germany 4-1 Poland, Ostseestadion, Rostock, Germany
June 3 2024: Poland 1-3 Germany, Stadion Miejski w Gdyni, Gdynia, Poland
July 12 2024: Austria 3-1 Poland, Cashpoint-Arena, Altach, Poland
July 16 2024: Poland 0-1 Iceland, Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy, Sosnowiec, Poland
October 25 2024: Romania 1-2 Poland, Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, Romania
October 29 2024: Poland 4-1 Romania, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
November 29 2024: Poland 1-0 Austria, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
December 3 2024: Austria 0-1 Poland, Viola Park, Vienna, Austria

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
February 25 2025: Romania 0-1 Poland, Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, Romania
April 4 2025: Poland v Bosnia & Herzegovina, Gdansk Stadium, Gdansk, Poland
April 8 2025: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Poland, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina
May 30 2025: Northern Ireland v Poland, TBC
June 3 2025: Poland v Romania, TBC

Euro 2025

July 4 2025: Germany v Poland, Arena St. Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland
July 9 2025: Poland v Sweden, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland
July 12 2025: Poland v Denmark, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland

Poland manager: Nina Patalon

Nina Patalon clapping

Nina Patalon will try and steer Poland to history this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Patalon is a young manager at just 39 but she has a wealth of experience to try and guide Poland to history this summer.

She has worked with the Polish youth teams as well as a spell in charge of Medyk Konin. Patalon took up the head coach role in 2021 and her most significant wins came against Austria in their two-leg Euro play-off in 2024.

She has already brought historic moments to Polish football and will forever remembered as the first Polish women's manager to qualify for a Euros.

Poland's star player

Ewa Pajor

Ewa Pajor celebrating while playing for Barcelona

Ewa Pajor is one of the best players in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ewa Pajor is not only the standout star in the Poland squad but she is one of the best players in Europe. She rose to fame in the Wolfsburg team before joining Spanish giants Barcelona in 2024.

Pajor, who is one of the most expensive women's footballers in the world, has 19 club trophies to her name already but will be itching to bring trophy glory to her national team too.

Although it would be one of the biggest upsets if Poland won, if any player can enable it to happen it is Pajor.

She has won Poland player of the year five times and was the Golden Player at the 2013 U17 Euro Championship which Poland won.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More about stories
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season

'It’s unacceptable for Arsenal to be making the same mistakes year-after-year with the same manager': Gunners legend makes huge Mikel Arteta claim after Premier League failings
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Zinedine Zidane celebrates after scoring a penalty for France against Portugal at Euro 2000.
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Zinedine Zidane quiz?
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Manchester United and Tottenham looking to make home advantage count as Premier League duo aim for Europa League quarter-finals
Mohamed Salah celebrates one of his goals for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 2021.
African players who scored Premier League hat-tricks
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Manchester United at National Arena Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.
How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV details for Europa League clash
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks on while playing for Aston Villa against Southampton, 2024
Watch Aston Villa vs Club Brugge: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League knockout second leg
Eduardo Camavinga (L) of Real Madrid in action against the Samuel Lino (R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 04, 2025.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream and TV details for Champions League second leg
Arsenal striker Thierry Henry
Line-up quiz! Can you name Arsenal's starting XI from their 4-0 win over PSV in 2002?
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain claps during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Roudourou on February 11, 2025 in Guingamp, France.
Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury: What happened to the PSG and Italy goalkeeper's face to cause his scar
Raheem Sterling (Arsenal FC) and Arnau Martinez (Girona FC) seen in action during a UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Final Score Girona FC 1 : 2 Arsenal FC.
Watch Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV details for Champions League last-16 second-leg
England
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our England 'Golden Generation' quiz?