Kurzawa loving life under PSG coach Emery

Layvin Kurzawa said he is feeding off the confidence of Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery and his team-mates as his red-hot start to the season continued on Sunday.

Kurzawa scored again in PSG's 3-0 win over Metz - Emery's first home match in charge of the Ligue 1 champions.

The 23-year-old has hit the ground running under new boss Emery, scoring two goals from as many matches to the start season, having found the net on three occasions in 16 league appearances last term.

"It's a good start to the season, both for the team and for me personally," said Kurzawa, who scored the winning goal in PSG's season-opening 1-0 win at Bastia.

"I hope it continues for me and the team. I can feel the confidence of the coach and my team-mates and it shows on the pitch and at training.

"We struggled a little to score, but we knew it would finish by going in. The main thing was to not concede and make sure we got the win."

Lucas Moura broke Metz's stubborn resistance seven minutes into the second half, and Kurzawa doubled the lead in the 67th minute, before Marco Verratti sealed the victory late on.

"It was a very difficult match, but we controlled it from start to finish. In the first half, we weren't able to score, but we weren't worried," Lucas added.

"It was better after we made the breakthrough and the most important thing was to get the win. We are getting better."