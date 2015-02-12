La Liga Preview: Sevilla look for energy boost

Sevilla host struggling Cordoba on Saturday, but they go into the clash having lost three of their past four league matches.

It has seen Emery's men slip to fifth in the table, two points behind Valencia in their battle for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

After his side lost 2-1 to Getafe, Emery said his side "are low on fuel" and needed a break.

A clash against second-bottom Cordoba could be the perfect way for Sevilla to return to form and try and finish the season strongly.

Like his team, Carlos Bacca has slowed – the Colombian has 12 league goals this season but just two in 2015.

Atletico are flying high as they prepare to take on Celta de Vigo on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side are third after four straight league wins, sitting just four points behind leaders Real.

The highlight of Atletico's recent run was their previous outing – a 4-0 thrashing of city rivals Real.

Atletico star Antoine Griezmann spoke about the confidence within the Atletico squad, and their consistent improvement.

"We have a good run of games coming up, we feel at home on the pitch, we’re playing with confidence and getting better and better,” the Frenchman said.

"Hopefully it stays that way. On a personal level, I’m getting minutes, playing well and scoring goals. I hope to continue like this, but I have to keep working hard."

Under-fire Real coach Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to see his side claim a win at home to Deportivo La Coruna.

The pressure has increased on the Italian since the Atletico thrashing, but they still hold a one-point advantage at the top.

In-form Barcelona are putting the pressure on, and Luis Enrique's men host Levante.

Almeria and David Moyes' Real Sociedad open La Liga's 23rd matchday when they clash on Friday.

Fourth-placed Valencia host Getafe, Malaga take on Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano will meet Villarreal.

Athletic Bilbao will be eager to move further away from the relegation zone when they visit Granada, while on Monday, Eibar host Elche in the matchday's final game.