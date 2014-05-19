La Liga title just the beginning, says Gabi
Atletico Madrid's memorable La Liga success is a sign of things to come, according to club captain Gabi.
Atletico claimed their first Spanish league title in 18 years after earning a 1-1 draw at fallen champions Barcelona on Saturday.
Diego Simeone's men finished three points clear of powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The Madrid-based outfit are also set to contest the UEFA Champions League final against city rivals Real in Lisbon on Saturday.
And Gabi believes Atletico are about to embark on a sustained period of success under the guidance of coach Simeone, who played for the club the last time they won the La Liga title in 1995-96.
"Thank you very much to everyone," Gabi told fans during Atletico's victory parade in the Spanish capital.
"For me it is an honour to be here and to share a dressing room with these people and achieve what we have achieved.
"It is a reward for hard work and sacrifice, and for the love we have for our colours that you can't buy.
"We are only just beginning."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.