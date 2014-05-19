La Liga title just the beginning, says Gabi

Atletico claimed their first Spanish league title in 18 years after earning a 1-1 draw at fallen champions Barcelona on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men finished three points clear of powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Madrid-based outfit are also set to contest the UEFA Champions League final against city rivals Real in Lisbon on Saturday.

And Gabi believes Atletico are about to embark on a sustained period of success under the guidance of coach Simeone, who played for the club the last time they won the La Liga title in 1995-96.

"Thank you very much to everyone," Gabi told fans during Atletico's victory parade in the Spanish capital.

"For me it is an honour to be here and to share a dressing room with these people and achieve what we have achieved.

"It is a reward for hard work and sacrifice, and for the love we have for our colours that you can't buy.

"We are only just beginning."