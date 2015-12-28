La Liga TV money in trouble if Messi or Ronaldo leave, says LFP president

LFP president Javier Tebas has stressed La Liga cannot afford to lose its star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at this stage as the value of the Spanish top-flight's television rights hugely depends on their presence.

The Barcelona star and his Real Madrid counterpart are widely regarded as world football's leading lights and Tebas believes there would not be as much foreign interest in La Liga without Messi and Ronaldo.

"The thing that helps La Liga most when it comes to selling television rights abroad is the presence of superstars such as Messi and Ronaldo at our teams," Tebas told Cadena Ser.

"That is crucial. If we were to reach the stage where they leave La Liga, we would have a problem with the TV rights.

"At the moment, we are very lucky because we have the best players in the world with Messi and Ronaldo and we also have the best teams in the world with Barcelona and Real Madrid. Right now, La Liga is a product that sells itself.

"We must try to hold on to them. It would not be a problem right away if they leave, because we have sold the rights for the next three seasons, but it would have an effect from there on. That's why we have to work on the brand of La Liga. If a high-profile name leaves the Premier League, it does not affect the brand."