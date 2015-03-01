La Liga Wrap: Real and Atletico held to draws
Neither Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid could match title rivals Barcelona's win over Granada as they were both held to draws in La Liga on Sunday.
Barca were undoubtedly the big winners of the weekend in Spain's top flight, with leaders Real unable to restore their four-point gap at the summit thanks to a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.
Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts on course for a win at Santiago Bernabeu with his second-half penalty, but Carlo Ancelotti's men were somewhat below par.
Real's lacklustre showing was punished when Gerard Moreno fired home 26 minutes from time to ensure Marcelino's men a deserved point.
Like Real, Atletico were frustrated by a side chasing European qualification in the form of Sevilla.
In a feisty and ill-tempered goalless affair that saw 11 bookings in total, quality was at a premium as Diego Simeone's defending champions could only move within five points of Barca.
Valencia can look back on a successful weekend as they made the most of Atleti's draw with Sevilla to strengthen their grip on fourth.
Nuno Espirito Santo's men now sit just a point off Atleti after Pablo Piatti's quickfire brace shortly after the interval helped them a 2-0 win over David Moyes' Real Sociedad.
Athletic Bilbao bounced back from their UEFA Europa League disappointment against Torino as Carlos Gurpegi's first-half strike settled the Basque derby against Eibar.
