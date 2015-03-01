La Liga Wrap: Real and Atletico held to draws

Barca were undoubtedly the big winners of the weekend in Spain's top flight, with leaders Real unable to restore their four-point gap at the summit thanks to a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts on course for a win at Santiago Bernabeu with his second-half penalty, but Carlo Ancelotti's men were somewhat below par.

Real's lacklustre showing was punished when Gerard Moreno fired home 26 minutes from time to ensure Marcelino's men a deserved point.

Like Real, Atletico were frustrated by a side chasing European qualification in the form of Sevilla.

In a feisty and ill-tempered goalless affair that saw 11 bookings in total, quality was at a premium as Diego Simeone's defending champions could only move within five points of Barca.

Valencia can look back on a successful weekend as they made the most of Atleti's draw with Sevilla to strengthen their grip on fourth.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men now sit just a point off Atleti after Pablo Piatti's quickfire brace shortly after the interval helped them a 2-0 win over David Moyes' Real Sociedad.

Athletic Bilbao bounced back from their UEFA Europa League disappointment against Torino as Carlos Gurpegi's first-half strike settled the Basque derby against Eibar.