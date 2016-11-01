Lacazette can prove his Champions League quality - Genesio

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has backed Alexandre Lacazette to prove he is a top European striker ahead of the Champions League meeting with Juventus on Wednesday.

The striker returned from a five-week lay-off due to a hamstring injury last month but has still scored nine goals in his seven Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon.

However, as he attempted to return to match fitness, Lacazette failed to convert a penalty in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Juve on October 18.

Ahead of the return fixture in Turin, Genesio backed the 25-year-old to display his qualities on the biggest stage.

"Lacazette is proving to be a great striker in Ligue 1 but I'm sure he can prove his worth in Europe as well," said Genesio.

"He is one of the four, five players who have the personality to be leaders in our dressing room"

Midfielder Maxime Gonalons added: "Lacazette has plenty of experience and can make the difference any time in important games like this.

"I'm sure he will not think about the penalty he missed two weeks ago because we need a great Alex tomorrow."

Lyon ended a run of three straight defeats by winning 2-1 away at Toulouse on Saturday - Lacazette scoring both the goals - and Genesio is sure it will provide a boost for their next outing.

"The victory in Toulouse was very important for us because we really had to change a bad run," he added.

"It was a good injection of confidence for us and we needed it ahead of a difficult game like the one against Juventus.

"We will have to be very careful with the ball because we cannot to give Juve too much possession. Obviously there is a certain difference in terms of experience but we must prove that we can compete with a strong team like Juventus."